A new rap-centered series is making its way to WEtv. It's was announced earlier today that the network is bringing The Untold Stories of Hip Hop to the small screen this fall. The show is produced and hosted by famed New York radio host Angie Martinez and will feature a number of popular hip hop artists as they take viewers behind-the-scenes of their lives and careers.

According to Multichannel News, the show will include interviews with Fat Joe, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Nelly, and more. They're set to tell all the juicy details about creating their hit songs, forging rap beefs, and sharing insight into their personal relationships.

“Hip hop music and culture is at the foundation of the WE tv brand, and as the genre’s influence only continues to grow and impact the world around us, it’s incredibly important to preserve these untold stories for the culture,” said Marc Juris, President of WEtv. “From our series that spotlight hip hop royalty to documentaries that share the true stories of artists throughout the industry, hip hop has formed who we are and we’re excited to take a closer look at the artists who’ve left their mark and at those who continue the legacy.” Will you be tuning in?