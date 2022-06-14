The Rolling Stone Rap albums list has the industry buzzing, and it seems that artists, fans, and commentators are lashing out at the publication. Last week, Rolling Stone released their list that shows their picks for the 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All Time, and calling it a controversial feature is an understatement. Their choices—and placements—caught some Rap fans by surprise, especially as artists like Cardi B, whose debut Invasion of Privacy reached #16, outweighed many of her veteran peers that many believed were deserving of a higher position.

The debates and back and forth are still being discussed on social media as more professionals come forward to tear down the outlet's picks. Angie Martinez has been involved in Hip Hop as an artist and the "Voice of New York," and she recently told Page Six that Rolling Stone got it all wrong.



“They had [Dr. Dre’s 1992 album] ‘The Chronic’ at 40,” said Martinez. “I think ‘The Chronic’ is one of the most important albums in the Hip Hop era. I think it changed the culture.”

Martinez reportedly also took issue with Nas's Illmatic being placed at #24 when, in her opinion, it was a classic record deserving of a Top 10 spot.

“I never think anybody gets [such rankings] right because it’s just somebody’s opinion. I don’t know who the people are that made the list,” she said. “I’m sure they are very nice people and I’m sure they have very strong opinions. My opinion is different from theirs.” However, she was happy to see names like Missy Elliott and Lauryn Hill in the Top 10 spaces.



When asked if she would ever release or share a similar list, Martinez was quick to say that isn't going to happen.

“I can’t do that, that’s too hard, baby. You’re not gonna pull me into that and have everybody stuck in my damn IG stories.”

