At the beginning of November, Angie Martinez revealed in an Instagram post that she had been involved in a bad car accident. She detailed that she fractured her lumbar and shattered her vertebrae and would need some time to recover. “I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning,” Martinez wrote. I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that… I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back better than ever soon!”

Since she shared this devastating news, Martinez has been taking time off from her post as the host of "The Angie Martinez Show" on Power 105.1. Since she's been one of the most legendary voices in the hip hop community for decades now, her absence has been felt. Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer before hearing her conduct thorough interviews again.

Martinez called in to The Breakfast Club today to announce that she will be returning to radio at the top of next year, on January 7. She sounds to be a great head-space, for which she gives some credit to Kevin Hart's advice, who also recently experienced a debilitating car accident. "I had never really felt pain like that in my life," she said. "When that happened... you don't know how you're going to deal and I was fortunate enough to have a conversation with Kevin Hart, who just went through something similar. He just gave me great advice like, 'Listen, half of it is your mind. Doctor tells you to take ten steps, you take twenty.'"

We're excited to see Martinez back! In the meantime, check out Snoop Dogg's appearance on Martinez' new WeTV show, Untold Stories of Hip Hop.