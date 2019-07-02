Tragedy struck Major League Baseball on Monday when it was announced that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead while in Texas for the team's road trip. The Angels were set to take on the Texas Rangers that night although the game was canceled when the news broke. Skaggs had pitched on Saturday against the Oakland A's and seemed to be in good health when the team made their way to Texas. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room and was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

The team took to Twitter with a statement regarding Skaggs death:

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas.