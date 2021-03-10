mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Angelo Mota Unleashes His Emotions On The Genre-Fluid Single "90210"

Joshua Robinson
March 10, 2021 15:56
58 Views
00
0
Angelo Mota/UMG Recordings, Inc. (Varick Street)Angelo Mota/UMG Recordings, Inc. (Varick Street)
Angelo Mota/UMG Recordings, Inc. (Varick Street)

90210
Angelo Mota

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Angelo Mota's new single "90210" is an intense dive into his psyche and artistic capabilities.


Hailing from New Jersey, Angelo Mota has been gradually becoming one of the most compelling new Hip-Hop acts. Since the release of his 2019 EP My Art Is Bad, his output has been nothing of the sort, having released a slew of impressive singles such as "All Luv," "I Can't Hate Myself," and "Do Not Disturb." Inspired by his recent relocation to Los Angeles, Angelo is now back with his first release of 2020: "90210."

Released alongside a minimal, yet beautifully shot, music video that features Angelo Mota shaving off most of his hair, "90210" is a creeping track that slowly swells throughout its three-minute runtime. All while the cinematic beat dramatically builds, "90210" ironically strips down the artist of his achievements to reveals his underlying emotions and insecurities as he reaches out to a loved one that doesn't pick up the phone. Eventually, the single's beat erupts into a genre-fluid burst of intensity, and Angelo Mota doesn't skip a step while transitioning from a refrained delivery into full-on shouting.

If you enjoyed "90210," stay on the lookout for more music from Angelo Mota.

Quotable Lyrics

Put my feelings on. What you dealing with?
I had money, no. Why I’m stealing shit?
I can't get a loan, so I'm dealing shit
90210, and I’m here alone
Miss the fam dog, sometimes i'm too hands off

Angelo Mota
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  58
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Angelo Mota
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Angelo Mota Unleashes His Emotions On The Genre-Fluid Single "90210"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject