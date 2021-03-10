Angelo Mota Unleashes His Emotions On The Genre-Fluid Single "90210"

Hailing from New Jersey, Angelo Mota has been gradually becoming one of the most compelling new Hip-Hop acts. Since the release of his 2019 EP My Art Is Bad, his output has been nothing of the sort, having released a slew of impressive singles such as "All Luv," "I Can't Hate Myself," and "Do Not Disturb." Inspired by his recent relocation to Los Angeles, Angelo is now back with his first release of 2020: "90210."

Released alongside a minimal, yet beautifully shot, music video that features Angelo Mota shaving off most of his hair, "90210" is a creeping track that slowly swells throughout its three-minute runtime. All while the cinematic beat dramatically builds, "90210" ironically strips down the artist of his achievements to reveals his underlying emotions and insecurities as he reaches out to a loved one that doesn't pick up the phone. Eventually, the single's beat erupts into a genre-fluid burst of intensity, and Angelo Mota doesn't skip a step while transitioning from a refrained delivery into full-on shouting.

If you enjoyed "90210," stay on the lookout for more music from Angelo Mota.

Quotable Lyrics

Put my feelings on. What you dealing with?

I had money, no. Why I’m stealing shit?

I can't get a loan, so I'm dealing shit

90210, and I’m here alone

Miss the fam dog, sometimes i'm too hands off