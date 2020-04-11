The relationship between Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God continues to be strained. The Breakfast Club co-hosts seemed to be as thick as thieves to listeners, especially as the two have worked together for years. However, Angela told Variety in January that they're just co-workers at this point in time.

"We’ve always been the same. We work together, it is what it is," Angela said of Charlamagne Tha God. "Like he said, we’re co-workers. A lot of people have jobs where they don’t necessarily love the people they work with, it’s just a part of life. That’s not the person you’d hang out with in real life."

Angela popped up once again in an Instagram Live interview with Fox Soul's Out Loud with Claudia Jordan where she was asked about her co-host. Donny Bell wanted to know how Angela felt when Gucci Mane disrespected her during his interview with Charlamagne. Bell said had the rapper pulled a move like that and said something negative about Claudia, he would have stuck up for his friend.

"I think, you know, that's just not... I don't expect that from Charlamagne," Angela Yee said. "But, I think [DJ] Envy, Gucci went at me and he went at Envy. He did those things and I think for some people, it's more important to get—that was like a big moment for him. So, I think, some people I think, and this is just how it is, are interested in views and getting that up and not necessarily like... For me, there's a lot of things in my life I've never done just because I've never been like, 'Oh my God, I gotta date a celebrity, I gotta do this.' That's just not me."

Elsewhere, Angela addresses rumors that The Breakfast Club is coming to an end. She said she doesn't know anything about the validity of the rumors but she did confirm that all of the hosts' contracts aren't the same and end at different times. Check out clips of Angela Yee speaking on her relationship with Charlamagne Tha God below.