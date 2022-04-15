It's been a long road to justice for 34-year-old Angela Simmons, but on Friday, April 15th, she finally saw the man accused of killing her ex-fiancé, and the father of her child, Sutton Tennyson, sentenced to life in prison. As per TMZ, Michael Williams – along with the rest of the court – heard an emotional speech from the shoe designer earlier today.

Simmons revealed that her and Tennyson's 5-year-old son, named after his late father, "constantly asks her when his dad will come back," adding that the young boy "will forever wonder what it would be like to grow up with a dad," and that she "cries all the time, knowing how excited Sutton was about raising their kid."

Prince Williams/Getty Images

The mother of one emotionally shared that her ex is gone – but not forgotten – and that their son will carry on his legacy.

Williams received a life sentence for committing murder, and an additional 15 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It's been noted that he'll be eligible for parole after he's served a minimum of 30 years behind bars.

Tennyson was found dead in his garage back in 2018 after being hit with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have since pieced together that two men were talking in the driveway when the discussion got heated and ultimately ended in gunfire.

Just a few days later, Williams turned himself in and was charged with eight counts including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm.

RIP Sutton Tennyson.

