Despite the chaotic events occuring in the United States, Angela Simmons managed to escape to the gorgeous Caribbean island of Saint Lucia for a mental and emotional cleanse. The beauty guru shared a peaceful video of burning palo santo and a promotion of new products for her skincare line Simmons Beauty.

Friends and fans acknowledged her overall glow and happiness in the comments, as she spread a message about the importance of self-love and growth. Simmons spent the day working out and meditating by the beach. The liberating experience of jumping into the ocean with her clothes on is one of the highlights of her from this particular outing. “I was encouraged to jump in with my clothes on and it was freeing,” Simmons said. “When’s the last time you’ve done something for the first time? Try something new today.”

Angela has flooded her follower’s timelines with gorgeous scenery from Soufriere, a small town in Saint Lucia. She welcomed 2021 with open arms and an open mind in a video of her dancing on a boat admiring the gorgeous view at Soufriere Bay at the Stonefield Villa Resort.

However, some fans weren’t particularly happy with her lavish travel posts. While she is in her safe haven on a gorgeous island, the Capitol was stormed by Pro-Trump crowds, and some felt that her actions weren’t very considerate. “Sis the world in a uproar and you posting this?! Bad timing,” one person wrote. “Clearly no clue what's going on in America right now,” another fan commented.

Angela continued to enjoy herself and posted several sets of pictures showing off her cute neon green bikinis. Do you think Angela’s timing was inconsiderate or are you happy she made her emotional health a priority?