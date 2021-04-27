She hasn't minced words when sharing details about the domestic violence she endured during a past relationship, but Angela Simmons still is hush-hush when it comes to identifying who was responsible. The celebrity kid-turned-media mogul previously spoke about being on the receiving end of abuse from a former boyfriend.

Back in 2019, Simmons visited The Breakfast Club to speak about her initiative, Pressure Makes Diamonds, that helps "millennial women and teen girls develop a positive self-image." While chatting with the hosts at the time she admitted, "I’ve firsthand dealt with abuse and never really spoke out about it and I know there are a lot of women that are stuck."



Cooper Neill / Stringer / Getty Images

Simmons recently say down with Hollywood Unlocked and Jason Lee asked the reality star to get specific about the abuse she experienced. "Well, hands thrown, hands used. I wouldn't say punched, but hands used and things thrown at me and stuff like that," said Simmons. "Enough where there were bruises. It wasn't okay and it definitely wasn't right and you know, I knew when enough was enough. Just after a while, being afraid, being scared, that's not fun. There's so many different things that you finally [makes you decide] this isn't for me."

Lee asked Simmons about naming the person who assaulted her, but she simply answered, "I would never speak on names." Aside from her private romances, Simmons has previously been publicly tied to Bow Wow, Romeo Miller, and her late ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson. Check out the clip of her interview below.

