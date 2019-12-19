While the drama on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood has settled down a little bit (for now) another series Growing Up Hip Hop has come through with more drama since the latest episode shows exes Angela Simmons and Romeo going through something. From the clips, it seems as though Romeo has abruptly ignored Angela for reasons unknown at this time.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

“I was personally taken aback by what happened,” Angela said of Romeo's off behaviour, via BOSSIP. “I’m not excited about the storyline, but at the end of the day, it’s actually what’s going on. I can’t control the narrative.” She added of Romeo: “You say so 'judgments' but why are you judging me?”

Elsewhere, Angela opened up about her uncle Russell Simmons and the past sexual misconduct behaviours he was accused of. Oprah is working on a documentary surrounding the Def Jam founder, but Angela will not be involved in it. “I’m not ever gonna get in between what’s going on with people. I’m going to stand by my family,” she said. “I’m not going to get in between all of that, it’s not my place. No one wants to see their family getting hurt. He has daughters.”