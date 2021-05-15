When she's not putting her personal life on display for reality television cameras, Angela Simmons is busy with multiple projects. The business mogul has been a part of the entertainment world since she was born and she's learned the ins and outs of the trade from her famous father, Rev Run of Run-DMC. Angela has been developing her Built Not Bought brand for some time as she's highlighted her rigorous fitness journey, and now she's previewing the next step for her company.

Aside from posting photos with her son or working out in the gym, Simmons is known for sharing a thirst trap or two. In a preview of her upcoming Built Not Bought swimwear collection, the reality star sported a two-piece and grooved to Beyoncé.

With the Lion King: The Gift track as her background music, Angela showed off her fit framed in a barely-there bikini. Responses and reactions flooded her comments as people praised her for being comfortable in her own skin. Angela has previously stated that she's faced backlash in the past from a public who continues to view her as a pastor's kid, but she has repeatedly made it clear that she's living for herself and no one else.

Check out the post below.