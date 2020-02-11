Growing Up Hip Hop has once again placed Angela Simmons's love life in the spotlight. The 32-year-old single mother has been linked to her fair share of celebrities, but it seems as if the two that most people continue to mention are Bow Wow and Romeo Miller. In recent months, Angela and Romeo have both shared that their friendship has dissolved. However, Angela's long-running friendship with Bow Wow is still going strong.



John Ricard / Stringer / Getty Images

Not long ago, Angela and Bow Wow popped up on Instagram together dancing in a TikTok video. The rumors once again ran rampant that there was something going on, but Angela told TMZ that she and Bow are "just friends." Yet, during her chat with the ladies of The Real, Angela made it clear that while she and Bow are only homies, she's open to romance with the "Fresh Azimiz" rapper.

"It's so weird, right. The world has placed me with Romeo. They've placed me with Bow Wow. And then they leave no real room for like, a real love life," Angela said. "Bow, I love him to death. I've known him since I was 17 and that's my friend. If something ever happened that would be what would happen, but for me it's like, I'm chillin'. He's my friend."

"I just learned to never say never," she added. "You just never know." Watch Angela's clip below where she also talks about realizing her dad, Rev Run, was famous when she was a kid.