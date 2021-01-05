After popping out with her boxer-bae Daniel Jacobs back in August, Angela Simmons let the world know she had found love again. While the world desperately wanted Angela to end up with her teenage-love Bow Wow, Angela began a new romance with Jacobs and it seemed like things had been going strong since then. However, fans of the 33-year-old shoe designer noticed that she had recently deleted all traces of Jacobs off her Instagram account, prompting many to believe the couple may have called it quits.

The youngest daughter of Run DMC rapper Rev Run is in Miami right now bringing in the New Year with a friend--and no Jacobs insight. He also has not appeared on her Instagram page in some time, and he has also not popped up anywhere with her recently. The Brooklyn-born 33-year-old professional boxer has yet to remove the photos of the couple on his social media, so perhaps there are hopes for a reconciliation between the two.

If it is the end of their romance, perhaps Bow Wow can try to woo his old sweetheart back. Angela is also in the middle of some drama between Yaya and Yo Gotti after a hater brought up the rapper's obsession with the influencer.

