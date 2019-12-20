The documentary about Russell Simmons hasn't even seen the light of day, but it's already causing quite a stir. Oprah Winfrey has produced a film that will reportedly follow former music executive Drew Dixon as she details what she claims were multiple instances of sexual harassment and misconduct by Simmons. She alleges that he rapped her in the mid-1990s, an allegation that Simmon fiercely denies.



Andrew Toth / Stringer / Getty Images

After news of Oprah's documentary came to light, 50 Cent aired out his grievances with the media mogul. He questioned why Oprah has given a platform to Michael Jackson's Leaving Neverland accusers and now to Dixon, claiming that Winfrey was purposefully targeting black men. "No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this sh*t is sad," the rapper wrote on social media.

The Simmons family hasn't commented on the allegations stacked against Russell but Bossip reports Growing Up Hip Hop's Angela Simmons has shared her thoughts on the accusations. "I’m not ever gonna get in between what’s going on with people," Angela reportedly said. "I’m going to stand by my family. I’m not going to get in between all of that, it’s not my place. No one wants to see their family getting hurt. He has daughters." She added: "My uncle knows what he’s done…but I don’t necessarily want to shine a light on that."

Like Fif, Russell, too, has used his social media platform to address Oprah about her forthcoming documentary. "Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money," he wrote on Instagram. "Maybe you should name your documentary 'FLAVOR OF LOVE'!? In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone."