The Summertime is the perfect time for blockbuster action flicks, and we were blessed with quite a few this year. Although Summertime is coming to a close, the blockbusters that came with it are still in full force. Gerard Butler's Angel Has Fallen, the third film in the series, took over the Labor Day box office with a $14 million take. The film also stars Morgan Freeman and Jada Pinkett Smith. The movie's plot follows Butler's character as he is framed and must clear his name. The idea isn't too fresh, but it's a nice break from the comic book films that have dominated the last few Summers.

Good Boys placed number 2 with $11.6 million for the four day weekend for a domestic total of $58.6 million. Disney's The Lion King took third, and has now passed Furious 7 ($1.516 billion) and The Avengers ($1.519 billion) to become the number 7 film of all time globally. Hobbs & Shaw, now at $684.2 million globally, grabbed fourth place while the Chrisitan drama film Overcomer finished up the top five. As the Fall approaches, the box office should be pumped with new life after a slow August. IT Chapter 2, Joker, Dolemite Is My Name, Gemini Man, and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie are all opening in the upcoming months.

