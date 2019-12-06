Boxing champ Andy Ruiz Jr. had reportedly planned to weigh-in at roughly 268 pounds, or just slightly heavier, for his rematch against Anthony Joshua this Saturday. However, it seems that Ruiz had a little too much stuffing and gravy on Thanksgiving because he tipped the scales at a whopping 283.7 pounds during Friday's official weigh-in.

According to ESPN's Dan Rafael, 283.7 lbs is the heaviest that Ruiz has weighed in at during his 10-year career since he ballooned to the mid-290s for his first two professional fights. The People's Champ checked in at 268 lbs last June when he shocked the world by knocking out Joshua in the seventh round to claim his three heavyweight world title belts.

Joshua, meanwhile, came in at 237 pounds which, according to Dan Rafael, is the lightest he has weighed for a fight since 2014.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) enters Saturday's title defense against Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) as a +188 underdog, while Joshua is listed as the -250 favorite to reclaim his belts, according to BetMGM. Joshua vs Ruiz II, taking place at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, will air exclusively via DAZN at noon ET this Saturday, December 7.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images