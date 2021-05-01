Andy Ruiz was on top of the world back in 2019 when he shockingly upset Anthony Joshua and won numerous heavyweight title belts. Just a few months later, Joshua reclaimed his titles after methodically defeating Ruiz in their rematch. Since that time, Ruiz has lost upwards of 50 pounds and has even started training with Canelo Alvarez so that he can get back on track. Today, Ruiz will fight Chris Arreola and he is ready to show people that he isn't some one-off champion.

While speaking to TMZ, Ruiz opened up about the depression he went through following his loss to Joshua. He says the loss really messed him up mentally although after praying to god, he was able to get a new mindset, and now, he's ready to tackle every challenge.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

"There was just this one day that I was just depressed with myself and I was weighting 310 lbs. I thought losing weight would be the big issue and learning discipline, because I lacked discipline in my whole professional career," Ruiz said. "Like I said, I was depressed, I had got on my knees, I started praying and started telling God for a new change, a new mentality, and the next day I woke up and I woke up like a brand new man and that's when I messaged Canelo and told him if he could open the doors for me, and here we are now."

Tonight will be a big test for Ruiz although, with his new physique in mind, it seems like he is better than ever before.

