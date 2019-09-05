Just a few months ago, Andy Ruiz shocked the boxing world when he upset Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight title fight. Ruiz was a 25-1 underdog and stunningly, he knocked out Joshua in the 7th round. Joshua was supposed to use the fight as a launching pad into matches against formidable foes like Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. In the end, those matches won't happen anytime soon as Joshua now has to set his sights on getting all of his belts back.

As the winter approaches, a location and date have been announced for their rematch. The bout will go down in Saudi Arabia and will be fought on December 7th. Fans are excited to see how this fight will play out and today, both fighters took part in a pre-fight press conference and stare down.

Based on the video above, courtesy of TMZ, you can tell Ruiz isn't shying away from the rematch and even appeared to smirk at Joshua. During the press conference, Ruiz talked about he wants to prove himself to the world and doesn't want to be looked at like some lucky fighter who won by a fluke.

As for Joshua, he's taking things one step at a time and won't make any guarantees. His confidence could be hurt from the last fight and it seems like he'd rather let his fists do the talking.