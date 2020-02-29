Andy Reid helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their first-ever Super Bowl, earlier this year. After going down early, the Chiefs mounted a comeback against the San Francisco 49ers and eventually won the game 31-20. Reid was able to pick up his very first Super Bowl and will forever be cemented in history as one of the best coaches ever. With this in mind, there should be no question that Reid will eventually make his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

For now, though, Reid will have to be content with another Hall of Fame honor. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Reid's outfit from Super Bowl 54 would be on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Everything from his hat, shirt, and even shoes. Funny enough, Reid wore a pair of Black Air Force 1s with red highlights on the back.

If you're not in on the joke here, Black Air Force's have become a huge internet meme and are typically associated with robberies, drug dealing, scamming, and any other crime you can think of. Coming back from ten points down in a Super Bowl to win by 11 is definitely some Black Air Force energy if we've ever seen it. To be honest, it just feels good to say Black Air Force 1s are heading to the Hall of Fame.

We wonder if Reid will get another pair for next season. If so, the whole league needs to watch out.