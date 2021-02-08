A five-year-old girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the accident.
Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and Andy Reid's son, Britt Reid, got into a car accident a few days before the Super Bowl in Kansas City. As we reported late last week, Reid side-swiped two cars on the side of the highway, and one of those cars contained two young children. One of those children was a five-year-old girl named Ariel, who is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and brain damage. A GoFundMe was created for the little girl, and so far, the family has received $311,000 in donations.
Following their loss in the Super Bowl, Andy Reid spoke to the media about the accident and explained how he is extremely sad for the family. He also noted that he can't speak too much about what happened, as there are some legal barriers to be dealt with.
"I know I haven't had a chance to address you since the accident happened that my son was involved in," Reid said. "My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, particularly the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life. Just from a human standpoint, man, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."
Following the accident, Reid was suspected of driving under the influence as he noted that he had a couple of drinks and some Adderall before getting behind the wheel. As it stands, Reid is still being investigated, and there have yet to be any updates on the progress of the investigation.
Stay tuned for more information on this developing story, as we will be sure to bring it to you.
Mark Brown/Getty Images
[Via]