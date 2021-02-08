Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and Andy Reid's son, Britt Reid, got into a car accident a few days before the Super Bowl in Kansas City. As we reported late last week, Reid side-swiped two cars on the side of the highway, and one of those cars contained two young children. One of those children was a five-year-old girl named Ariel, who is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and brain damage. A GoFundMe was created for the little girl, and so far, the family has received $311,000 in donations.

Following their loss in the Super Bowl, Andy Reid spoke to the media about the accident and explained how he is extremely sad for the family. He also noted that he can't speak too much about what happened, as there are some legal barriers to be dealt with.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

[Via]