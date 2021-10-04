After numerous suspensions due to drug use, Josh Gordon has received plenty of NFL opportunities. He is a top-tier wide receiver talent, but he has never been able to remain consistent due to those suspensions. After stints with the New England Patriots and more recently the Seattle Seahawks, Gordon has shown that he can still play at a high level, even if his off-the-field actions have led to some doubt concerning his availability.

This past week, it was revealed that Gordon would be signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are known for always having a ton of great wide receivers. Gordon was not available this past weekend as the Chiefs beat the Eagles, although there is a hope that he will be able to play against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Andy Reid spoke out about Gordon's availability, noting that the team is very hopeful that he can have him in the lineup. At this point, there is a legitimate chance that he suits up, which is good news considering he has spent the last week on the practice squad.

The Chiefs have had a difficult start to the season, as they are currently at 2-2. They were thought to be Super Bowl contenders, and if they really want to prove it, they will have to go out and beat the Bills this weekend.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NFL.