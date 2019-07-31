Earlier this year, Donovan McNabb tried to make the case that he belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame thanks to his achievements with the Philadelphia Eagles. While McNabb was a star during his prime, he was never able to win a championship. McNabb said that his stats are better than Troy Aikman which he feels is enough to put him amongst the best players to ever grace the field.

"When they look at my numbers, yeah, but then they always want to add other stuff into it. 'Was he an All-Pro? Was he this? How many Super Bowl opportunities?'" McNabb said. "But, people don't realize how hard it is to get to the NFC Championship and to get there five times, and then make it to a Super Bowl? It's tough."

Today, McNabb's former coach Andy Reid was asked about whether or not he belongs in the Hall of Fame and as it turns out, Reid had nothing but good things to say. The Chiefs head coach explained that McNabb does, in fact, deserve the honor and that he was a revolutionary QB at the time.

"I'm his biggest fan," Reid said via TMZ. "I was there. I know he belongs there. When you talk about the great players in the National Football League, five championship games, a Super Bowl, all those things."

Where do you fall on this issue? Does McNabb belong in the Hall of Fame or will he never receive the honor?