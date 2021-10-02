mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Andy Mineo Releases Follow Up To 2014 Album, “Never Land II”

Hayley Hynes
October 02, 2021 16:26
142 Views
30
0
CoverCover

Never Land II
Andy Mineo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The album includes features from Chandler Moore, Taylor Hill, JVKE, and more.


Back in 2014, Andy Mineo released his album Never Land to great acclaim. In the years since, he’s attempted to drop his follow-up project, Never Land II on several occasions, only to face delays.

On October 1st, the 33-year-old was finally able to get his music out to the world.

“NEVER LAND 2 IS OUT!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!! ENJOY MY BABY AND BE NICE TO HER,” he captioned his celebratory Instagram post upon the album’s release.

On September 22nd, Mineo posted an IGTV explaining how he ran into some legal issues with the track “Been About It,” which ultimately resulted in the project’s delay.

“Kanye got nothing on my release dates. With my luck Kendrick will drop same day,” the New York native joked, poking fun at Ye’s chaotic DONDA rollout from this past summer.

The 14 track project includes plenty of catchy beats, fast-paced rhymes, and features from names like Chandler Moore, Taylor Hill, Wordsplayed, and Joseph Solomon.

Have a listen below, and let us know what your favourite track is.

Tracklist:

1. Am I…

2. …Falling?

3. Been About It (feat. Lecrae)

4. You Know the Drill (feat. Wordsplayed, Magic & Bird)

5. Working On It (feat. Chandler Moore & Taylor Hill)

6. New Father

7. Nobody’s Coming

8. Remind Me (feat. JVKE)

9. Not Gon’ Do (feat. Joseph Solomon)

10. It Could Be Worse

11. Priorities

12. Trying

13. Cross My Heart (feat. Ink)

14. Coming in Hot (feat. Lecrae)

Andy Mineo Never Land II new album
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Andy Mineo Releases Follow Up To 2014 Album, “Never Land II”
30
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject