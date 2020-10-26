Andy Dalton of the Dallas Cowboys went down with what looked like a serious head injury yesterday as he was headhunted by Jon Bostic of the Washington Football Team. Dalton had given himself up on the play as he went to slide. This typically means the quarterback is rendered untouchable, but Bostic continued with the head and leveled his shoulder right into Dalton's head. This forced Dalton out of the game, where he was replaced by Ben DiNucci in a 25-3 loss.

According to Adam Schefter, there is a new update on Dalton, which leaves the Cowboys in a state of uncertainty for next week when the Cowboys play the Philadelphia Eagles. Effectively, Dalton is in concussion protocol for the first time in his career and is now listed as questionable for Week 8. This means the Cowboys will likely have to turn to either Ben DiNucci or Clayton Thorson to get it done.

The Cowboys have been hit badly when it comes to quarterback injuries, this season. Of course, Dak Prescott was virtually ruled out for this season as he suffered a compound fracture of his ankle. It was a terrible injury that has left the Cowboys in disarray.

Over the coming days, more details surrounding Dalton will be made available, so keep it locked to HNHH for updates.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images