Andy Dalton had a topsy turvy time with the Cincinnati Bengals as he was eventually ousted after a couple of subpar seasons. Since that time, Dalton has played with the Dallas Cowboys, mostly as a replacement to Dak Prescott. During the offseason, Dalton got a brand new opportunity to shine as he was signed to the Chicago Bears. Of course, the Bears also had Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky, although the latter of those two quarterbacks just signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Recently, Dalton was asked about his role with the Bears and where he will be on the depth chart. According to reporter Adam Jahns, Dalton divulged that he was told he would be the starting quarterback, which means one can assume Nick Foles will have to be the backup.

This might come across as some disappointing news for Bears fans who figured the team wasn't done in free agency. There were still some fans out there who thought the Bears would go after Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson but at this point, that certainly isn't going to be happening anytime soon.

There are still a plethora of quarterbacks on the market right now, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to keep you informed when it comes to NFL free agency.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images