Andy Dalton enjoyed quite a bit of success during his first few years with the Cincinnati Bengals although it never resulted in a playoff win. During Dalton's tenure, the Bengals went 0-4 in the postseason, and just last year, the team had the worst record in the NFL. As a result, the Bengals were awarded the first overall pick in the NFL entry draft and they ended up choosing quarterback Joe Burrow from LSU.

Dalton was well-aware of his future in Cincy and decided to ask to be released, thus making him a free agent. According to Bengals reporter Tyler Dragon, Dalton is already receiving quite a bit of interest from teams around the league. Two of the franchises that are the most interested are the Jacksonville Jaguars and, of course, the New England Patriots.

Ever since the Patriots lost Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there have been rumors that the Patriots could go after a big-name quarterback. Dalton certainly fits that bill for the team although Cam Newton is still available if they so choose. Regardless, Dalton won't have a hard time finding work again.

