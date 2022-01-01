Andy Cohen slammed New York City mayor Bill de Blasio during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on Friday night, calling him out for putting together the crappiest" four years in his position.

Cohen admitted that he had been "a bit overserved" in a tweet the following day.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

At the time, he said he was “watching Mayor De Blasio doing his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York.”

“The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara sucker! 2022!” Cohen continued during the broadcast. “It’s a new year, and guess what? I have a feeling that I am going to be standing right here next year, and you know what I’m not going to be looking at? Dancing as the city comes apart!”

Anderson Cooper did his best to reign in Cohen but couldn't help but crack up.

Elsewhere in the broadcast, Eric Adams was sworn in as the new mayor of NYC. Adams defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa in the general election by a massive margin.

Check out Cohen's drunken tirade below.

