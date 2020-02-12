The Yang Gang are hanging up their signs as it was announced this evening that Andrew Yang has dropped out of the presidential race. The businessman has run a steady campaign for the 2020 Democratic bid, even amassing support from celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg, Donald Glover, Alexis Ohanian, and Dave Chappelle. Yang became known as the guy who wanted to give Americans $1,000 per month, but it doesn't look like that presidential plan will unfold anytime soon.



Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

According to The Washington Post, Yang decided to pull back following the New Hampshire primary. “I am a numbers guy,” Yang said. “In most of these [upcoming] states, I’m not going to be at a threshold where I get delegates, which makes sticking around not necessarily helpful or productive in terms of furthering the goals of this campaign.” He added that he's open to becoming another candidate's running mate in the future.

“If I become persuaded that there's a particular candidate that gives us a superior chance of beating Donald Trump, and I think it's important to make that opinion known, then I would consider it for sure,” Yang added. Meanwhile, his supporters have been sharing messages throughout multiple social media platforms. Some people have thanked Yang for giving it his best try, while others are pretty much imploding. Check out a few reactions below.