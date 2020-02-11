Andrew Wiggins has consistently been one of the most criticized players in the entire NBA. After being drafted first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wiggins was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves where he was truly never able to become a superstar. Just last week, Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for D'Angelo Russell. Now, Wiggins is being asked to fit in with a brand new team except this time around, he doesn't need to be a superstar.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Wiggins was asked about all the criticism he's received over the years and whether or not it bothers him. As he explains, he only cares about what his peers and coaches have to say because they're the ones who know the game best.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Wiggins said. "I feel like real ballers, real people that have been there and done that I respect their opinion. If you haven’t been there, done that... I don’t really look too deep into it.”

Wiggins' new chance with the Warriors will surely be followed closely in the second half of the season and we're interested to see how it all plays out. Do you think Wiggins will succeed in San Francisco?