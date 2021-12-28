Andrew Wiggins has been having a nice career resurgence with the Golden State Warriors. After having some downright bad years with the Timberwolves, Wiggins is embracing his new role on a team with championship pedigree. The Warriors are at the top of the standings, and Wiggins has proven himself to be a hot commodity out on the floor.

Unfortunately, just like many players around the league recently, Wiggins tested positive for COVID-19. The virus is spreading like wildfire, and Wiggins ended up being in the crosshairs of it all. While speaking to the media, Wiggins got to talk about his second bout of COVID-19, noting that it wasn't as bad as the first one.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"The first time I got it, it was a little bit worse. Neither of them was nothing crazy. Nothing was severe when I had it," Wiggins explained. The star had gotten the virus last season, and this year, he got it despite being vaccinated. Regardless, it's clear that COVID wasn't enough to dampen his spirit as the Warriors continue to march towards a high seed in the playoffs.

With the league changing its COVID-19 rules, players like Wiggins will be returning to the court a lot sooner, and for now, the league seems excited about its new direction heading into 2022.