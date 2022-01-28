Andrew Wiggins had a topsy turvy start to his career. He never really found his footing with the Minnesota Timberwolves and after being a first overall pick, there was this feeling that Wiggins was a complete and utter bust. Just a couple of seasons ago, Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors, and since that time, he improved immensely. Steph Curry has helped turn him into a much better player, and as a result, Wiggins has become a bonafide All-Star roster contender.

Interestingly enough, thanks to the help of a K-Pop star, Wiggins was able to become a starter in this year's All-Star Game. The starters are determined by fan votes, and Wiggins got enough ballots to become one of the starting 10 next month on February 20th.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

When asked about becoming a starter, Wiggins told Mark Haynes of Clutch Points that he was not expecting it to happen. In fact, Wiggins was completely shocked when his girlfriend came in to give him the good news.

"It was mind-blowing. I was taking my little pregame nap, and then my girl and my daughter woke me up and said you're a starter! you're a starter! I thought I was dreaming for a second," he explained.

It remains to be seen how Wiggins will play in the game, although for him, becoming an All-Star is all that really matters.