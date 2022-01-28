Andrew Wiggins has been one of the most slandered players in the NBA ever since joining the league a few years ago. He was the former first overall pick who got drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers but was immediately sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves as the team wanted to get Kevin Love on the roster. During his time with the Timberwolves, Wiggins was never able to live up to the hype, and just a couple of seasons ago, he was sent to the Golden State Warriors, in exchange for D'Angelo Russell.

While playing for the Warriors, Wiggins has completely changed his game, so much so, that he was recently voted as a starter in this year's All-Star Game. It is quite shocking to think he would get the nod, especially when you consider he isn't a top 30 player in the league. Regardless, a fan vote is a fan vote.

As you can imagine, fans were perplexed by the results of the vote, and they immediately took to Twitter to voice their displeasure about the whole thing. Most of the tweets you will find below are simply just jokes that showcase how absurd this result is. In fact, one fan revealed that it all had to do with the Warriors' new K-Pop ambassador, who pushed his stans to vote for Wiggins.

Either way, the All-Star Game doesn't really matter, so it doesn't hurt anyone for Wiggins to be there. After all, it's nice to see different players participate once in a while.