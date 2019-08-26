Andrew Luck shocked the football world this past weekend when he revealed he would be retiring from football after suffering a plethora of injuries throughout his career. Based on his press conference, it was obvious that he didn't like playing football anymore and that his injuries were affecting his quality of life. It was a brave decision that came with a ton of criticism from fans, although he received quite a bit of praise from players.

"I've been stuck in this process," Luck said. "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game. The only way forward for me is to remove myself from football. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.''

Zak Keefer, a reporter for the Colts, took to Twitter today to break the news that fans have already started calling the Colts to ask for season ticket refunds.

This news isn't all that surprising when you consider how Luck was the team's franchise player and many fans were paying to see him specifically. It's still disheartening if you work within the Colts organization but this is the perfect representation of the sports business. Fans want the best product possible and without Luck on their roster, the Colts are a mediocre team at best.