Just a week ago, Andrew Luck announced his shocking retirement from the NFL. It caught the entire league off guard, but it was obviously a decision that weighed heavy on the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback for some time. Luck was booed by a stadium of Colts fans after he announced his retirement, which was one of the ugliest displays of fanship I've ever witnessed. In his 8 years playing for the Colts, Luck guided the team to playoff births and nationwide relevance during his tenure.

Despite the booing fools, Luck took out a full-page ad in the Indy Star's Sunday edition to thank the Indianapolis Colts' fan base for the love he received while playing. "Thank you for an incredible eight years," wrote Luck. "For welcoming me with open arms. For helping me grow on and off the field. For helping Nicole and I make Indiana our home. And for showing us the true meaning of Hoosier hospitality."

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the Colts and the city of Indianapolis on the world's stage," he continued. "I can't wait to see our team take the field and continue the journey." Luck's retirement from the NFL has increased talks about the safety of the game, and the impact of the sport on the body over long periods of time.