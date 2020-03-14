Andrew Gillum's self-proclaimed friend, Travis Dyson, who was believed to be experiencing a meth overdose when he was found in a hotel room with the former mayor, is reportedly a gay male escort, according to conservative correspondent, Candace Owens. On Friday evening, news broke that the former mayor of Tallahassee was found inebriated in a hotel room surrounded by a ton of meth, after police responded to a call about someone experiencing a heart attack at the Mondrian South Beach hotel. Upon arrival, the police found Travis Dyson collapsed on the floor, experiencing what is now believed to be a drug overdose. Aldo Mejias, who was also in the room alongside Gillum, told officers that when he arrived at the hotel room earlier that night, Dyson and Gillum were already "under the influence of an unknown substance."

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

Gillum, who has a wife and three children, has since addressed the situation. "I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends," he explained. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines.” However, a few details from Gillum's story aren't adding up, at least to Candace Owens. The political activist is claiming that Dyson, whom Gillum simply referred to as his "friend," happens to be a gay male escort, and had never even heard about the wedding that Gillum was allegedly in town for.

Candace shared an article from Heavy.com, claiming, "Unfortunately for @AndrewGillum, his 'friend' Travis Dyson, has come forth to reveal that he is no friend, but an open male escort. He also claims that he has never heard of the wedding of which Andrew Gillum speaks of. Gillum needs a new alibi." She also shared some photos of Dyson from his social media accounts to further support her alleged claims.

"This is the alleged friend that @AndrewGillum claims he was “helping” after a wedding," she tweeted. "He is an openly gay man, whose public profile has very few photos of him clothed. His sexuality is only relevant bc as I said earlier—police suspected they had disrupted a drug/sex party." While Dyson has not touched on his alleged side hustle, he did tell The Miami New Times that he was in fact unaware of the wedding that Gillum mentioned. "I personally was not celebrating a wedding," he said. "I don't know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that."