Former mayor of Tallahassee Andrew Gillum is facing yet another controversy. The politician previously took over headlines back in 2020 when police reportedly responded to a call and found Gillum unconscious with drugs and a male escort. He later appeared for interviews with his wife by his side before openly admitting that he is bisexual. His sexual preferences aside, Gillum is facing another scandal and this time, he's battling with federal authorities.

According to The Grio, Gillum has been indicted "on 21 counts of alleged wire fraud and making false statements to federal authorities." It is alleged that "Gillum and longtime associate Sharon Lettman-Hicks illegally solicited contributions to his campaign for governor in exchange for political favors like government contracts with the city of Tallahassee."

The lengthy indictment reportedly shows that two undercover FBI agents posed as real estate developers who wanted to buy city contracts. Hicks stands accused of obtaining illegal campaign funds and sending that over to Gillum under "payroll payments."

Gillum has reportedly already reached out to his colleagues, saying, “Every campaign I’ve run has been done with integrity. Make no mistake that this case is not legal, it is political.”

"There’s been a target on my back ever since I was the mayor of Tallahassee. They found nothing then, and I have full confidence that my legal team will prove my innocence now.” He also shared the photo below earlier today.

