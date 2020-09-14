Andrew Gillum was in the news earlier this year after he was found inebriated in a motel room with two men, one of whom was identified as a male escort who was seeking treatment for a drug overdose. After the scandal, he entered himself into a rehab center for alcohol abuse.

Recently, he issued a statement on how he was doing, saying: "My stuff had to be public and cause great embarrassment and rumors, some false, some true, the shame that I felt from all of that...was tearing me up. I needed real help to try to unpack that."

Now, in an interview with Tamron Hall, Gillum is admitting that he identifies as bisexual.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual," said Gillum, who was once considered a rising threat within the Democratic party. "And that is something that I have never shared publicly before."

R. Jai Gillum, Gillum's wife, also spoke to Hall about the politician's sexuality, saying: "All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make."

Gillum's coming-out moment is being praised on social media, with many supporting him following his interview with Hall. Others are still tearing him down, bringing up the fact that Gillum cheated on his wife and should not be celebrated.

