Andrew Garfield played an on-screen Spiderman twice, once in 2012 and a second time in the 2014 sequel. The Amazing Spider-Man films were originally imagined as the beginning of a shared fictional world but due to performing below expectations, all subsequent installments were canceled.



Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

A new iteration of the character portrayed by Tom Holland was then introduced, eventually intertwining with the Marvel Cinematic Universe beginning with Captain America: Civil War. The upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film is set to include previous characters from past Spider-Man films including and several outlets report that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are set to reprise their roles in the film. According to Garfield, however, has shut down these rumors.

"They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call," Garfield explained to Josh Horowitz on MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I see how often Spider-Man is trending and it's like people freaking out," he said, adding, "And I'm just like, 'guys, guys, guys' — I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say, 'I recommend that you chill.'"

Details regarding the plot of the film are scarce right now, but thanks to the ending of the last installment in the series, it's known that Peter Parker will unite with Doctor Strange.

It'll then focus on what happens after Spider-Man's identity is exposed and the murder Mysterio is pinned on him. Jamie Foxx will appear in an important role as the villain Electro. The film is currently set for a December 17th, 2021 release.

[via]