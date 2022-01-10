Andrew Garfield recently reflected on the build-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home and how he had to keep his appearance in the film a secret. Garfield, who starred in The Amazing Spider-Man, says that it was “very fun” to lie to the press.

”It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield told The Wrap when asked about how he handled rumors about his appearance. “It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Garfield continued: “There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do. I placed myself in that position of, ‘Well, what would I want to know? Would I want to be toyed with? Would I want to be lied to? Would I want to be kept on my toes guessing? Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing.’”

No Way Home has dominated the box office since its release, remaining in the top spot of the earning charts for each of the last four weeks. It has become one of the ten highest grossing films of all-time having earned $1.53 billion worldwide so far.

