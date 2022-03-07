Disgraced former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, returned to the public eye, Sunday, to blame “cancel culture,” the media, and “political sharks” for ruining his career. Cuomo resigned from his office, last year, after being accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

Cuomo addressed a crowd of about 150 at God’s Battalion of Prayer in East Flatbush, according to the New York Post.



Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Getty Images

“As you probably know, I’ve gone through a difficult period the past few months. I resigned as governor, the press roasted me, my colleagues were ridiculed, my brother was fired,” Cuomo said. “It was ugly.”

He went on to reference his late father, Mario Cuomo, who governed New York from 1983 to 1994.

“My father, God rest his soul, used to say government is an honorable profession but that politics can be a dirty business,” he said. “Now that is especially true today, when the politics out there is so mean and so extreme, when even the Democratic Party chooses to cancel people that they have a disagreement with.”

Cuomo added: “My behavior has been the same for 40 years in public life. … But that was actually the problem. Because for some people, especially younger people, there’s a new sensitivity. No one ever told me I made them feel uncomfortable. I never sensed that I caused anyone discomfort. I was trying to do the exact opposite."

[Via]