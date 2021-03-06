Charlotte Bennett, a former aide of Andrew Cuomo who recently accused the Governor of sexual harassment in the workplace, revealed to CBS Evening News that he did not complete his sexual harassment training, instead, instructing a staffer to do it for him.

“In 2019, he did not take the sexual harassment training,” Bennett said. “I was there. I heard [the office director] say, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this for you’ and making a joke about the fact that she was completing the training for him. And then I heard her at the end ask him to sign the certificate.”



Scott Heins / Getty Images

The news comes after several former staffers have come forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

Earlier this week, the New York Governor apologized for his actions but reaffirmed that any inappropriate conduct was unintentional:

I want New Yorkers to hear from me directly on this. First, I fully support a woman's right to come forward. And I think it should be encouraged in every way. I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it, and frankly, I am embarrassed by it, and that's not easy to say but that's the truth.

Last month, Queens Assemblyman Ron Kim alleged that Cuomo threatened him to stay silent regarding his administration's handling of nursing homes early in the coronavirus pandemic.

[Via]