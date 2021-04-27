The family and attorney of Andrew Brown Jr. have released the findings in a private autopsy report that reveal he was shot five times, including once in the head. Family attorney Wayne Kendall detailed the shooting during a press conference revealing that police hit Brown with gunfire four times in the arm and once, fatally, in the head.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Police said Brown was evading from them as they tried to execute a warrant for his arrest. Kendall said that the shot to Brown's head caused him to crash the vehicle he was in. A death certificate reveals Brown was dead minutes after he was shot in the head. Another attorney for Brown's family Harry Daniels said he was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

"He was trying to run because he was scared for his life," Kendall said.

Little information has been released on Brown's death. The Sheriff's Office said they are legally prohibited from releasing further details, including bodycam footage, without having an order from the court. The family watched a 20-second clip of the bodycam footage privately which they described as an "execution."

"Yesterday, I said I thought he was executed," Khalil Ferebee, Brown's son, said. "It's obvious he was trying to get away. It's obvious. And they gonna shoot him in the back of the head? Man, that sh** not right. That's not right at all, man."

We'll keep you posted on anymore updates.

