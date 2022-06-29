Former NBA star Andrew Bogut doubled down on offensive remarks he made toward supermodel and media personality Kendall Jenner. The former number one overall pick has been targeting Jenner following her recent public split with Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker.

"With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home," the 37-year-old former said on his Twitter page. "Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??"

"Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up."

This sparked outrage from fans of the NBA and Jenner, calling the remarks “slut shaming.” After four days of outrage, Bogut chose to add more fuel to the fire.

"I would like to formally apologize for this tweet," he Tweeted. "My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future."

Jenner has addressed the heckles she receives from NBA players and fans due to her dating history. She has had relationships with some of the NBA’s biggest stars, including Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Kyle Kuzma. She addressed the jokes on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

"I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan," Jenner said.

Bogut was the first overall draft pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. He spent his first few seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, earning an All-Pro third team selection in 2010. In 2012 he was sent to the Golden State Warriors, and was a key role player in their 2015 Finals run that earned him a championship ring. The following season, he helped Golden State win a record 73 regular season games, the most in leauge history.