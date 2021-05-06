Andre. Shows Off His 'Bougie & Cocky' Side With "Break All The Rules"

Transitioning from a reality TV star into a respectable artist can be an uphill battle for many, but the ones who are really dedicated to winning and can put their talent to the forefront will usually see triumph in their journey to the top. Granted, Cardi B is still the sole Billboard success story out of the Love & Hip-Hop franchise, but we see greater things in store when it comes to former MTV reality star Andre Siemers as he embarks on a rap career himself.

Now simply going by Andre. — period mark always in tact — the Minnesota native drops visuals for his latest single "Break All The Rules" with all the confidence of a veteran 10 years his senior. Opting for a black & white approach in terms of cinematography, Andre.'s latest visuals give a great look at his personal style, knack for interesting camera angles and dope production by way of GRAMMY-nominated producer Prince Chrishan of Makasound Records alongside HitMaka (fka Yung Berg). In short, Dre is definitely surrounding himself around a handful of, well, hitmakers, and it wouldn't be surprising if we saw more of him in the foreseeable future. Actually, expect more from him in summer 2021 as he prepares to drop more projects and new music for the season.

Check out the video for "Break All The Rules" by Andre., and let us know what you think of both the song and visuals overall down below by letting off your opinions in the comment section:

Quotable Lyrics:

They call me bougie and cocky

I just keep it cool

Bag a b*tch off appearance

I'm talking that talk, I don't need me no jewels

Girl you got the world at your hands

Don't be a fool

I be breaking your back

Don't be breaking your heart

Girl, let's break all the rules