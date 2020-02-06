Late last night, it was revealed that the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies would be making a trade that included Ander Iguodala. Iguodala has been trying to get out of Memphis for a while now and he finally got his wish. While the deal was reported, the details weren't fully fleshed out yet. Today is the trade deadline and the Heat and Grizzlies have been working hard to get everything set in stone.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies are receiving Dion Waiters, Justise Winslow, and James Johnson in exchange for Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill, and Iguodala. As Woj explains, the Oklahoma City Thunder are trying to get Danilo Gallinari to Miami although trade talks have stalled out.

Many fans believe the Grizzlies won the trade although the Heat are certain they've turned their team into championship contenders heading into the playoffs. The Heat have been the biggest surprise of the NBA season and adding a veteran like Andre Iguodala will certainly help them achieve their goals. Regardless, they're going to have their work cut out for them.

Let us know who you think won the trade and be sure to stay tuned for the latest trade deadline updates.