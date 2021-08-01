Andre Iguodala is one of the most respected veterans in the entire league and after winning three championships with the Golden State Warriors, he is still hungry for more glory. Back in 2020, Iguodala got the chance to join the Miami Heat, where he ended up going to his sixth-straight NBA Finals. Unfortunately for Iguodala, he was unable to win as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Heat in six games. In 2021, Iguodala worked hard to keep things going although the Heat got bounced in the first round by the eventual champions.

Heading into next season, Iguodala still had a $15 million team option left on his contract, and Heat fans were wondering whether or not they would accept it. Of course, the team is looking to sign Kyle Lowry and in order to do that, they need all of the cap space they can get.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Today, it was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the Heat would decline the team option which ultimately makes Iguodala a free agent as of tomorrow. This is big news for the rest of the NBA as the veteran can sign wherever he wants. According to LA Times reporter Arash Markazi, there is a good chance Iggy signs with the Los Angeles Lakers on a veteran minimum as he is good friends with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka.

Numerous veteran players have been linked to the Lakers including Carmelo Anthony and even Dwight Howard. The Lakers need some depth on their roster, and veteran minimums might be the wave for them throughout the offseason.

Keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates throughout the free agency period.