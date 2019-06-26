Over the past few days, Andre Iguodala has been one of the most visible players in the NBA as he's been out and about promoting his new book. For instance, Iggy was out in New York yesterday where he spoke to the Breakfast Club about a plethora of topics including Mark Jackson and even the way the Golden State Warriors treat their injured stars. Iguodala has been coming through with some pretty interesting information and has even been doing a bit of fan service.

A fan posted on Instagram yesterday with a photo of him and Iguodala standing outside in New York. Iggy even signed a photo for the kid which was also posted to Instagram. Of course, Iguodala saw an opportunity to be humorous and jokingly threatened the young man by saying "you sell this ima haunt you in your dreams."

Iguodala is one of the most respected players in the league and even has an NBA Finals MVP award to his name. Luckily the kid didn't present a picture of Iguodala being blocked by LeBron James in the 2016 Finals because that probably wouldn't have gone over as well. Either way, we hope that kid holds on to that photo. It would be a shame to have your dreams haunted by a scorned Iggy.