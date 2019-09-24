Andre Iguodala was a huge piece to the puzzle as the Golden State Warriors made their dynastic run over the last five seasons. Back in 2015, the Warriors won their first NBA championship and proceeded to make five straight NBA Finals. They ended up winning three titles over that time and this summer, the dynasty was blown up, in a way. Kevin Durant left the team to go to the Brooklyn Nets and Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies. Iggy has no plans to play for the Grizzlies and is waiting on a trade as the team has no interest in buying out his contract.

In an interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Iguodala spoke about his trade to Memphis and how he had a feeling that's where he would go. The story is pretty funny as Iggy pretty well had a sixth sense of how it was all going to go down.

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Per Iguodala:

"So, I’m texting my wife, telling her I’ll probably get traded because I think it’s 100 percent sure, even though everyone else is saying, it’s only a chance. Then, once KD (Kevin Durant) left, I’m like, 'Yeah, I’ll probably get traded. They’re probably going to do a sign-and-trade, so they can get something back, to at least get assets for him.' No one was thinking that. But I was thinking they’ll want to get assets back because they can’t just let him go. And they’ll probably move me as well. So, she asked me where I thought I would go. I said, 'I don’t know, I’ll probably end up in Memphis or some s--t.'"

As of right now, Memphis is a basketball purgatory of sorts as they have never really won anything significant and are currently in the rebuilding process. It's no surprise Iguodala wants out although for now, he'll have to play the waiting game.