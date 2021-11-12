There have been some incredible point guards throughout the history of the NBA, and in the three-point era, point guards are more important than ever before. A large chunk of the best players in the league right now play the point, although that isn't to say there weren't amazing PGs in previous decades. In fact, some of the best to ever live got to duke it out against each other in the 1980s.

In a recent piece for The Athletic, Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors spoke about the greatest point guards of all time and who he would put on his mount Rushmore. As he explains, Kyrie Irving belongs on the list and that he is ranked fourth all-time in his eyes. While many may not agree, you have to admire the conviction.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"Magic (Johnson), Steph (Curry), Isiah Thomas. They're the only guys that I will allow you to say are better than Kyrie," Iguodala exclaimed. Thomas, Magic, and Curry are all locks to be there, however, Kyrie is far from a sure thing when you look at the list of PGs who have dominated the game. Chris Paul, Allen Iverson, John Stockton, and Jason Kidd are all names that deserve some props, however, Iggy has played against Kyrie, so he certainly has authority on the matter.

This is definitely going to stir up some debate amongst NBA fans, so let us know what you think of Iggy's comments, down below.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

