Andre Iguodala had a legendary run with the Golden State Warriors over the last five seasons as he helped them get to five straight NBA Finals while also helping them win three championships. There is no denying that Iguodala was a great player in his prime although now, he is on his way to retirement. Iggy is getting older and will probably want to call it quits soon but not before at least giving it one more season. The only problem with this is Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason and doesn't want to play there.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Iguodala has been having problems with getting the Grizzlies to buy out his contract. There are plenty of teams who are interested in scooping up the aging star and the Grizzlies would much rather try to get some pieces for him. At this point, the Grizzlies can't afford to give him up for nothing.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out now that the season is starting in just over a month from now. The Grizzlies want Iguodala to be at training camp which is something he certainly doesn't want to have to do at this point. The three-time NBA champion still has gas left in the tank but would rather spend it on a team that can win now.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.

